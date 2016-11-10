FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seven Principles Q3 net loss shrinks to 1.0 million euros
#IT Services & Consulting
November 10, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Seven Principles Q3 net loss shrinks to 1.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Seven Principles AG :

* Sales in the third quarter of 2016 rose by 5.1 percent compared with the previous year to 20.6 million euros ($22.53 million)

* EBITDA improves to -0.6 million euros in the third quarter of 2016 after -3.2 million in Q3 of 2015

* Q3 net loss decreased from -3.9 euros in the third quarter of 2015 to -1.0 million euros

* Sales over 80 million euros in 2016 with a loss in amount of mid-single-digit million sum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

