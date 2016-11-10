FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiskars introduces new organizational structure
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
November 10, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fiskars introduces new organizational structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Introduces new organizational structure and leadership team

* As of Jan. 1, 2017 plans to have new organizational structure, which features two Strategic Business Units (SBU): Living and Functional

* As of Q1 2017 Fiskars' three primary reporting segments would be: Living, Functional and Other

* Fiskars plans to establish long-term financial targets for group, these targets would be communicated during Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

