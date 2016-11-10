FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vtech Holdings HY profit attributable to shareholders down 28.7 pct to $71.4 mln
November 10, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vtech Holdings HY profit attributable to shareholders down 28.7 pct to $71.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Vtech Holdings Ltd

* hy group revenue increased by 5.9% to us$982.9 million

* hy profit attributable to shareholders of company decreased by 28.7% to us$71.4 million

* interim dividend of us17.0 cents per ordinary share

* "management is expecting group revenue for full year to increase"

* profitability is expected to improve in second half as group revenue will be higher

* sales of tel products are expected to pick up in second half

* residential phones business will remain slow worldwide, but co will continue to increase market share in north america and australia Source text (bit.ly/2g0EcEY) Further company coverage:

