10 months ago
BRIEF-Minda Industries approves buying 49 pct stake of Sam Global
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 10, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Minda Industries approves buying 49 pct stake of Sam Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Minda Industries Ltd

* Minda Industries Ltd says approved purchase of 49 percent stake of Sam Global from Singhal Fincap for total consideration of INR 135.1 million

* Minda Industries Ltd says approved entering JV with Onkyo Corp, Japan

* Minda Industries Ltd says approved hiving off battery division to unit Minda Storage Batteries

* Minda Industries Ltd says approves purchase of 31.37 percent stake in PT Minda Asean Automotive for INR 158.5 million

* Minda Industries Ltd says approves raising of funds of up to 5 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2fTXQTX) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
