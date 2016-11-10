UPDATE 2-Puma sees year profits hitting top end of targeted range
* Strong U.S. sales in last 8-10 weeks - CEO (Adds comments by CEO, share price reaction)
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group LP, KKR & Co among buyout firms in talks with banks for financing to back bids for Valeant's Australian drug unit - Bloomberg
* Indicative bids for Valeant's Inova pharmaceuticals business were submitted this month - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Inova's sale may fetch about A$1 billion ($773 million)- Bloomberg, citing sources
Source : (bloom.bg/2fgE0jz)
LONDON, Nov 10 European construction and materials index hit a nine-year high on Thursday on expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's big plans to spend on infrastructure would help the region's construction firms.
LONDON, Nov 10 European equities advanced for a fourth straight session to a two-week high on Thursday, pulled upwards by banks and miners, with encouraging results from companies such as Vivendi also supporting the broader market.