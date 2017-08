Nov 10 (Reuters) - Lhn Ltd -

* Jv parties have each mutually agreed not to proceed with agreed terms of shareholders' agreement

* Refers to company's announcement on 23 march 2016 in relation to incorporation of a joint venture company epika pte

* Termination agreement and striking off is not expected to have any material impact on consolidated eps of group for current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: