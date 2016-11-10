BRIEF-Rockwell announces appointment of new CFO
* Says announces appointment of Patrick Cooke as Chief Financial Officer with effect on November 7, 2016
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Fitch : Currency demonetisation likely to hurt Indian homebuilders' sales
* Fitch - Move to demonetise India's currency notes of higher denominations likely to have a negative impact on homebuilders, at least in next 12-24 months
* Fitch on Indian currency demonetisation - Expect residential property prices and property sales to fall
* Fitch on Indian currency demonestisation - Expect curtailing of undeclared wealth in economy will be supportive of real-estate sector over longer term
Nov 10 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd * Magic reports record-breaking third quarter 2016 revenues * Q3 revenue rose 20 percent to $54.5 million * Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12 * Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Strong U.S. sales in last 8-10 weeks - CEO (Adds comments by CEO, share price reaction)