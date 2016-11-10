FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Sept-qtr profit more than doubles
November 10, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Sept-qtr profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Sept-qtr PAT 24.71 billion rupees - TV

* Sept-qtr consol profit 22.35 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sep-qtr consol profit was 16.46 billion rupees

* Sept-qtr consol total income from operations 82.65 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept-qtr last year was 10.29 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 68.73 billion rupees

* The first profit alert was sourced from TV and was later confirmed as net profit after tax before non-controlling interests, from a company press release at the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2fnzjCa Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
