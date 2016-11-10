FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Schouw & Co Q3 EBIT increases to DKK 351 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Schouw & Co Q3 EBIT increases to DKK 351 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Schouw & Co A/S :

* Q3 revenue 4.33 billion Danish crowns ($634.45 million) versus 3.60 billion crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT 351 million crowns versus 269 million crowns year ago

* Now expects FY 2016 revenue of about 14.0 billion crowns

* Raises its 2016 EBIT guidance by about 100 million to range of 965-1,030 million crowns

* CEO: "It is a positive surprise that we've been able to raise our EBIT guidance by more than 10%, thereby raising our profit before tax guidance to more than 1.5 billion crowns" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8248 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.