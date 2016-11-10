FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Foschini Group Ltd says HY HEPS up 5.7 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Foschini Group Ltd says HY HEPS up 5.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Foschini Group Limited :

* Hy interim headline earnings exceed r1 billion for first time

* Hy tfg group turnover up 16,9% to r11,4 billion (tfg africa*: +9,5%)

* Interim dividend of 320,0 cents per share - a 4,6% increase

* Hy headline earnings per share up 5,7% to 496,8 cents

* Continuing uncertainty regarding potential impact of brexit on both uk and european economies remains.

* Plan to open in excess of 100 new outlets in second half of year

* As always, group is heavily dependent on christmas trading which will largely determine our performance for full year

* Total retail turnover growth for first 5 weeks of second half is 13,3% with turnover growth of 12,2% in africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.