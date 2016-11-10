BRIEF-Foschini Group Ltd says HY HEPS up 5.7 pct

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Foschini Group Limited :

* Hy interim headline earnings exceed r1 billion for first time

* Hy tfg group turnover up 16,9% to r11,4 billion (tfg africa*: +9,5%)

* Interim dividend of 320,0 cents per share - a 4,6% increase

* Hy headline earnings per share up 5,7% to 496,8 cents

* Continuing uncertainty regarding potential impact of brexit on both uk and european economies remains.

* Plan to open in excess of 100 new outlets in second half of year

* As always, group is heavily dependent on christmas trading which will largely determine our performance for full year

* Total retail turnover growth for first 5 weeks of second half is 13,3% with turnover growth of 12,2% in africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)