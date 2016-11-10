BRIEF-Inovalis REIT says it entered into agreement for forward purchase of office property

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Inovalis real estate investment trust announces it has entered into an agreement for the forward purchase with a joint-venture partner of a class-a office property to be developed in germany

* Inovalis real estate investment trust - net purchase price of property of approximately $35.2 million

* Inovalis real estate investment trust - net purchase price of property was approximately eur 23.9 million

* Inovalis real estate investment trust says the reit through inovalis s.a. Relations is looking to share up to 50% of asset