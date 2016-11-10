FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Amsurg says business may be "adversely impacted" if patient protection, ACA is repealed in its entirety as a result of recent elections
November 10, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Amsurg says business may be "adversely impacted" if patient protection, ACA is repealed in its entirety as a result of recent elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Amsurg Corp

* Amsurg says business may be "adversely impacted" if patient protection, ACA is repealed in its entirety as a result of recent elections

* Amsurg says business may be "adversely impacted" if certain aspects of patient protection, affordable care act beneficial to business are repealed or changed

* Amsurg says sees if health reform law had been repealed effective Jan. 1, annual net income before income taxes would have been adversely impacted by $30 million-$35.0 million

* Amsurg says "unable to predict the full impact of any repeal, modification or delay in the implementation of the health reform law on us at this time" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

