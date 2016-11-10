FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lippo China Resources issues updates relating to CS Mining
#Bankruptcy News
November 10, 2016

BRIEF-Lippo China Resources issues updates relating to CS Mining

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Lippo China Resources Ltd :

* Chief Restructuring Officer was appointed by bankruptcy court to operate business and prepare business of CS Mining for a possible sale

* Order for debtor-in-possession loan facility by parties independent of Lippo and LCR in amount of US$7.675 million approved by bankruptcy court.

* Pursuant to terms of DIP loan, CS Mining has to commence and conclude sale process pursuant to certain milestones

* Existing carrying value of LCR Group's investment in CS Mining amounted to approximately hk$58 million

* Reference is made to joint announcements made by Lippo and LCR on 5 may 2016, 26 may 2016, 3 june 2016, 6 june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
