BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences receives exclusive rights to peanut allergy and celiac disease programs

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Selecta Biosciences Inc

* Selecta biosciences receives exclusive rights to peanut allergy and celiac disease programs

* Selecta biosciences - deal follows sanofi's strategic review of its research and development portfolio, which resulted in decision to exit collaboration with selecta

* Selecta biosciences inc - transition of discovery programs is not expected to have a material impact on selecta's cash runway

* Selecta biosciences inc - intends to partner or out-license its svp technology for indications that are outside core areas of focus