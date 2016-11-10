FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-De Longhi Q3 net profit falls to EUR 22.6 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
November 10, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-De Longhi Q3 net profit falls to EUR 22.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - De Longhi SpA :

* 9-month net profit 72.1 million euros ($78.61 million) versus 62.5 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit 22.6 million euros versus 25.0 million euros a year ago

* Q3 revenue 387.2 million euros versus 424.3 million euros a year ago

* Expects in 2016 a substantial stability in revenues on an organic level and in 2017 a return to organic growth in revenues in mid single digit area at neutral exchange rates

* Confirms expectations of improvement in EBITDA in absolute value for FY 2016 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.