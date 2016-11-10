BRIEF-De Longhi Q3 net profit falls to EUR 22.6 mln

Nov 10 (Reuters) - De Longhi SpA :

* 9-month net profit 72.1 million euros ($78.61 million) versus 62.5 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit 22.6 million euros versus 25.0 million euros a year ago

* Q3 revenue 387.2 million euros versus 424.3 million euros a year ago

* Expects in 2016 a substantial stability in revenues on an organic level and in 2017 a return to organic growth in revenues in mid single digit area at neutral exchange rates

* Confirms expectations of improvement in EBITDA in absolute value for FY 2016