FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-ConocoPhillips announces $3 bln share repurchase program
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ConocoPhillips announces $3 bln share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips

* ConocoPhillips - Announcing $3 billion share repurchase program

* ConocoPhillips - Initiating $5 to $8 billion asset divestiture program

* ConocoPhillips - Providing 2017 operating plan guidance, including expected capital expenditures of $5 billion.

* Full-Year 2017 production is expected to be 1,540 to 1,570 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED)

* ConocoPhillips says guidance for 2017 production and operating expenses is approximately $5.2 billion

* "Lowered capital intensity and breakeven price of company, lowered cost of supply of our investment portfolio"

* ConocoPhillips says 2017 adjusted operating cost guidance of $6 billion, a 9 percent improvement compared with 2016 adjusted operating cost guidance

* ConocoPhillips- Acceleration actions announced on Thursday will allow co to achieve value proposition priorities at brent prices of about $50/barrel

* ConocoPhillips - Value proposition priorities include debt target of $20 billion and a 20 to 30 percent payout of operating cash flows to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.