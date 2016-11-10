Nov 10 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc :

* Pluristem's $30 million equity funding approved by Innovative Medical Management Co's shareholders

* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc says parties plan to enter into definitive agreements no later than December 26, 2016

* Pluristem -agreed not to enter into any agreement or arrangement regarding equity financing at common stock price per share equal to or less than $2.20

* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc says plans to use proceeds from expected investment to support its late-stage clinical trials