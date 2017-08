Nov 10 (Reuters) - Reply SpA :

* Reports 9-month turnover 571.3 million euros ($621.06 million) versus 516.5 million euros a year ago

* 9-month pre-tax profit 68.9 million euros, up 9.2 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)