Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wockhardt Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 170.2 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol net sales 10.65 billion rupees

* Declared interim dividend of 10 rupees share

* Approved issuance of unsecured masala bonds for up to $200 million

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 924.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 12.30 billion rupees