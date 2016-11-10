FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Huishang Bank Corp announces deal related to issuance of offshore shares
November 10, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Huishang Bank Corp announces deal related to issuance of offshore shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Huishang Bank Corp Ltd :

* Huishang bank corp ltd - bank has entered into subscription agreement on 3 november 2016 with joint global coordinators and joint lead managers

* Huishang bank corp ltd - deal in relation to issuance of u.s.$888 million 5.50% non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares

* Huishang bank - application has been made hong kong stock exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, offshore preference shares

* Huishang bank -shares will have a par value of rmb100 but will be issued fully paid in u.s. Dollars so that issuance price of shares will be u.s.$20 each

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
