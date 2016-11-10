FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genmab says combination of drugs from J&J, Amgen will be tested in study
November 10, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Genmab says combination of drugs from J&J, Amgen will be tested in study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Genmab

* Genmab announces phase III study of daratumumab in combination with carfilzomib in multiple myeloma

* Genmab - new phase III study combining daratumumab, carfilzomib,dexamethasone in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma - dosing expected in 2017

* Genmab - first study under clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement between janssen and amgen

* Phase iii study of daratumumab is anticipated to start dosing patients in 2017 and will be sponsored by amgen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

