BRIEF-Mediclin 9-mth oper result up EUR 0.4 mln to EUR 17.8 mln

* In first nine months of FY 2016, Mediclin achieved group sales of 435.2 million euros ($474.32 million) (9 months 2015: 414.4 million euros)

* 9-month operating result improved by 0.4 million euros from 17.4 million euros to 17.8 million euros

* Provided post-acute segment continues to perform well, 2016 group EBIT will be in line with forecast range (guidance: group EBIT between 24 million and 26 million euros)