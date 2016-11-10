FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediclin 9-mth oper result up EUR 0.4 mln to EUR 17.8 mln
November 10, 2016

BRIEF-Mediclin 9-mth oper result up EUR 0.4 mln to EUR 17.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mediclin AG :

* In first nine months of FY 2016, Mediclin achieved group sales of 435.2 million euros ($474.32 million) (9 months 2015: 414.4 million euros)

* 9-month operating result improved by 0.4 million euros from 17.4 million euros to 17.8 million euros

* Provided post-acute segment continues to perform well, 2016 group EBIT will be in line with forecast range (guidance: group EBIT between 24 million and 26 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
