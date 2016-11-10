FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Planet Fitness second amendment increases aggregate revolving commitments by $35 mln to $75 mln
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Planet Fitness second amendment increases aggregate revolving commitments by $35 mln to $75 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Planet Fitness Inc :

* Planet Fitness Inc- on Nov 10, units amended credit agreement governing credit parties' senior secured credit facility dated as of march 31, 2014

* Planet Fitness- amendment reduces interest rate margins in respect of term loans, increases aggregate amount of term loans by $230 million to $718.45 million

* Planet Fitness Inc - second amendment increases aggregate revolving commitments by $35.0 million to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2eW2KL3) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
