BRIEF-Sun Life Financial says "will await developments" on possibility of reduced tax rate in U.S. - conf call

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial -

* Exec says "will await developments" on possibility of reduced tax rate

* Exec was speaking about possibility of lower U.S. tax rate following Trump election

* Sun life financial inc says industry margins to be "somewhat challenged" over next couple of years until "we end up in a more normal environment"- conf call

* Exec says same margin industry pressures will have some impact on us as well

* Exec says impact on co of changes to obamacare would be "minimal", "indirect"