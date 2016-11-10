FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sun Life Financial says "will await developments" on possibility of reduced tax rate in U.S. - conf call
November 10, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sun Life Financial says "will await developments" on possibility of reduced tax rate in U.S. - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial -

* Exec says "will await developments" on possibility of reduced tax rate

* Exec was speaking about possibility of lower U.S. tax rate following Trump election

* Sun life financial inc says industry margins to be "somewhat challenged" over next couple of years until "we end up in a more normal environment"- conf call

* Exec says same margin industry pressures will have some impact on us as well

* Exec says impact on co of changes to obamacare would be "minimal", "indirect" Further company coverage:

