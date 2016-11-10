FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says Trump's health, trade plans pose risk to U.S. states, locals
November 10, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Trump's health, trade plans pose risk to U.S. states, locals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* Says president-elect Donald Trump's Medicaid and trade policy proposals would significantly lower federal transfers to U.S. state budgets

* Says Trump's Medicaid and trade policy proposals could negatively affect economic growth and revenues if they are implemented

* Says "Trump's proposal to convert Medicaid funding into a block grant program would lead to much lower federal funding to states"

* Says "reduced U.S. federal Medicaid aid could lead states to tighten overall spending and reduce transfers to local governments"

* Says "Trump's trade policy proposals would have significant adverse implications for U.S. investment and growth and push up prices" Source: bit.ly/2em8txC

