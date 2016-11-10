FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Amax International enters placing agreement
November 10, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Amax International enters placing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Amax International Holdings Ltd :

* Subscriber, company and placing agent entered into placing and subscription agreement

* Amax international holdings ltd - subscriber has agreed to sell, a total of up to 13.6 million existing placing shares

* Net proceeds from subscription will amount to approximately hk$7.13 million

* Net price raised per subscription share will be approximately hk$0.52 per share

* Deal at a placing price of hk$0.53 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

