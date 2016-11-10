BRIEF-Amax International enters placing agreement

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Amax International Holdings Ltd :
* Subscriber, company and placing agent entered into placing and subscription agreement
* Amax international holdings ltd - subscriber has agreed to sell, a total of up to 13.6 million existing placing shares
* Net proceeds from subscription will amount to approximately hk$7.13 million
* Net price raised per subscription share will be approximately hk$0.52 per share
* Deal at a placing price of hk$0.53 per placing share