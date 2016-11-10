BRIEF-Moody's says EMEA high-yield companies at highest default risk hits record high

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Moody's on EMEA cos

* Moody's says EMEA high-yield companies at highest default risk hits record high

* Moody's on EMEA cos- in 2017,expects number of companies at highest risk of default to remain stable with the number of upgrades matching downgrades

* Moody's on EMEA cos- the service, retail and manufacturing sectors is likely to experience the most downgrades to b3-pd negative and lower