10 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says EMEA high-yield companies at highest default risk hits record high
November 10, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says EMEA high-yield companies at highest default risk hits record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Moody's on EMEA cos

* Moody's says EMEA high-yield companies at highest default risk hits record high

* Moody's on EMEA cos- in 2017,expects number of companies at highest risk of default to remain stable with the number of upgrades matching downgrades

* Moody's on EMEA cos- the service, retail and manufacturing sectors is likely to experience the most downgrades to b3-pd negative and lower Source text for Eikon: [Moody's on EMEA cos] Further company coverage: [Moody's on EMEA cos]

