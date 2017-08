Nov 10 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* Has accepted proposals from Acadia to sell 21 partnerships in Care and Priory hospitals to BC Partners

* Decided that the anticipated merger will not be referred for an in-depth Phase 2 investigation Source text: bit.ly/2eme9aZ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)