Nov 10 (Reuters) - Landi Renzo SpA :

* 9-month turnover 131.7 million euros ($143.38 million) versus 145.6 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net loss 17.5 million euros versus loss 11.2 million euros a year ago

* Confirms FY 2016 guidance of turnover between 180 million and 190 million euros and adjusted EBITDA between 4 million and 6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)