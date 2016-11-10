FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Genmab: CHMP issues positive opinion recommending Arzerra with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide for relapsed CLL
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 10, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Genmab: CHMP issues positive opinion recommending Arzerra with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide for relapsed CLL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S :

* Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued positive opinion recommending use, in EU, of ofatumumab (Arzerra) in combination with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide (FC) for treatment of adult patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

* Final decision from European Commission expected in the coming months

* Opinion based on data from Phase III COMPLEMENT 2 study

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.