BRIEF-Genmab: CHMP issues positive opinion recommending Arzerra with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide for relapsed CLL

* Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued positive opinion recommending use, in EU, of ofatumumab (Arzerra) in combination with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide (FC) for treatment of adult patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

* Final decision from European Commission expected in the coming months

* Opinion based on data from Phase III COMPLEMENT 2 study

