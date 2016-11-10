FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. DEA says has placed U-47700 into Schedule I of Controlled Substances Act
November 10, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. DEA says has placed U-47700 into Schedule I of Controlled Substances Act

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration:

* U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says it has placed U-47700 into Schedule I of Controlled Substances Act, effective on November 14th

* Has received reports of at least 46 confirmed fatalities associated with U-47700

* U.S. DEA says from Oct. 2015 to Sept. 2016, DEA has received 88 reports from state and local forensic laboratories of U-47700 submissions

* Says scheduling action will last for 24 months, with possible 12-month extension

* U.S. DEA says possible 12-month extension to scheduling action if DEA needs more data to determine whether it should be permanently scheduled

