10 months ago
BRIEF-Ontario Lottery and Gaming says Casino Rama Resort targeted by cyber attack
November 10, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ontario Lottery and Gaming says Casino Rama Resort targeted by cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp:

* Casino Rama Resort targeted by cyberattack

* Casino Rama Resort cyberattack resulted in theft of customer, employee, vendor information by "anonymous threat agent"

* Hacker claims to have accessed info including Casino Rama Resort IT info, financial reports respecting hotel, casino

* Hacker claims to have accessed information including security incident reports, Casino Rama Resort email, patron credit inquiries

* Hacker claims to have accessed employee info including payroll data, terminations, social insurance numbers, dates of birth

* Hacker claims employee information dates from 2004 to 2016, and some other categories of information date back to 2007

* There is no indication that hacker continues to have access to system

* It is possible that hacker "will publish information that was stolen" Source text for Eikon:

