BRIEF-Prelios 9-month net loss widens to EUR 24.1 mln

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Prelios SpA :

* 9-month revenue from sales and services 51.3 million euros ($55.82 million) versus 45.8 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net loss 24.1 million euros versus loss 16.6 million euros a year ago

* Confirms the targets estimated for 2016 with regard to the central cost (G&A) reduction trend and EBIT for the management and services platform (between 10 million and 12 million euros)

* Revenues from the management and services platform at the end of 2016 are expected to be below the announced target (between 100 million and 105 million euros), but nonetheless improved over 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)