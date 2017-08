Nov 10 (Reuters) - D'ieteren SA :

* Subsidiary DM Invest launches mandatory tender offer on Moleskine shares

* Tender offer period will begin on 14 November 2016 and end on 2 December 2016, subject to extensions

* Offer will be launched at a price of 2.40 euros per share