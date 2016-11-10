BRIEF-Fitch says more U.S. infrastructure failures likely as asset ages rise

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* Says more U.S. infrastructure failures likely as asset ages rise

* Says frequency and severity of incidents like water main break in Philadelphia to increase in coming years absent renewed attention, ongoing investment

* Says expects planned outlays will remain below historical spending levels exhibited during and immediately before recession

* Philadelphia main break similar to other notable infrastructure failures in recent years in other older, urban cities Source: bit.ly/2fFqx3D