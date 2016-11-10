FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Seeka Limited seeka settles insurance claim, updates earnings guidance
November 10, 2016

BRIEF-Seeka Limited seeka settles insurance claim, updates earnings guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Seeka Ltd

* Seeka limited - seeka settles insurance claim, updates earnings guidance

* Under settlement seeka will receive approximately $3.6m plus gst

* Seeka - net profit after tax guidance for 2016 including insurance settlement is accordingly increased from between $7.0m and $8.0m to between $9.5m and $10.6m

* 2016 forecast earnings per share to between $0.59 and $0.66

* Seeka ltd - reached agreement with insurers for settlement of insurance claim for losses associated with mitigation efforts after fire at Oakside facility

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

