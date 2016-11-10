BRIEF-Vantiv to acquire Moneris Solutions USA for $425 million

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Vantiv Inc

* Vantiv announces agreement to acquire moneris solutions usa

* Deal for $425 million

* Vantiv inc- expects acquisition to have an immaterial impact on its 2016 results and be accretive to its pro forma adjusted net income in 2017

* Vantiv inc - vantiv will begin servicing moneris usa's merchants and other business relationships, including its relationship with BMO harris bank

* Vantiv will fund transaction with cash-on-hand