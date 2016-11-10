FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Supernus Pharmaceuticals files for non-timely 10-Q
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 10:41 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Supernus Pharmaceuticals files for non-timely 10-Q

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Additional time needed to solve issue concerning accounting treatment of $30 million royalty monetization deal recorded as revenue in July 2014

* Company does not expect that the quarterly report will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date

* Company submitted to sec's office of the chief accountant a request for post-accounting review of the transaction

* OCA completed review and informed co that the royalty monetization transaction should have been recorded as a debt obligation in 2014

* Co's audit committee concluded financial statements for the years ended Dec 31, 2014 and Dec 31, 2015 need to be restated

* Restatement could result in revenue and operating income in the third quarter of 2014 being reduced by approximately $30 million

* Does not expect restatement to impact net product sales or operating expenses for the periods ended december 31, 2014 and 2015

* Will undertake an assessment to determine whether any material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting exist Source text - (bit.ly/2fVy2Xj) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
