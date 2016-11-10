FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Arc Resources Ltd announces $665 million capital program for 2017
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Arc Resources Ltd announces $665 million capital program for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Arc Resources Ltd :

* Arc Resources Ltd announces $665 million capital program for 2017

* Arc Resources Ltd - sees 2017 annual average production target of 128,000 to 133,000 boe per day

* Arc Resources Ltd - sees 2017 annual average crude oil and liquids production in range of 42,400 to 46,200 barrels per day

* Sees annual average natural gas production in range of 510 to 520 MMCF per day for 2017

* Targeting 2017 operating costs in range of $6.80 to $7.20 per boe

* Arc Resources- has 12,000 barrels per day of forecasted 2017 crude oil production hedged at an approximate minimum average price of US$45 per barrel

* "approximately $125 million of 2017 capital budget for Dawson will be directed at Dawson phase iii facility" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

