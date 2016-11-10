FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Third Point ups stake in Alphabet & Facebook, cuts in Charter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Third Point LLC

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Activision Blizzard Inc

* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Facebook Inc by 45.3 percent to 5.5 million Class A shares

* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Alphabet Inc by 37.5 percent to 550,000 class a capital stock shares

* Third Point LLC ups share stake in General Dynamics Corp from 355,100 shares to 1.4 million shares

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 4.0 million shares in Williams Companies Inc

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Devon Energy Corp

* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Danaher Corp by 16.9 percent to 4.5 million shares

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications Inc by 31 percent to 1 million Class A shares

* Third Point LLC ups share stake in S&P Global Inc by 25.0 percent to 2.0 million shares - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g1HJTg Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aZDRz5

