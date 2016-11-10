BRIEF-Third Point takes stake in Alibaba, cuts in Chubb

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Third Point Llc:

* Third Point Llc - takes 2.6 million sponsored ADS stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - SEC Filing

* Third Point Llc - cuts share stake in Chubb Ltd by 23.4 percent to 1.8 million shares

* Third Point Llc - ups share stake in Constellation Brands Inc by 10 percent to 2.2 million Class A shares

* Third Point Llc - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g1HJTg Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aZDRz5