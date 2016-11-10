BRIEF-Canacol Energy qtrly EPS $0.02

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd

* Canacol energy ltd - during q3, canacol achieved realized contractual sales volumes of 18,908 boepd, an 11% increase over previous quarter ended june 30

* Canacol energy ltd - estimates that average net before royalty oil and gas production for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd

* Canacol energy ltd - realized contractual gas sales will average approximately 75 mmscfpd (13,160 boepd) for 2016

* Canacol - anticipates colombian oil production to average about 2,300 bopd and ecuador oil production of approximately 1,300 bopd in calendar 2016

* Canacol energy ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02