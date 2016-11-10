FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Canacol Energy qtrly EPS $0.02
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Canacol Energy qtrly EPS $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd

* Canacol energy ltd - during q3, canacol achieved realized contractual sales volumes of 18,908 boepd, an 11% increase over previous quarter ended june 30

* Canacol energy ltd - estimates that average net before royalty oil and gas production for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd

* Canacol energy ltd - realized contractual gas sales will average approximately 75 mmscfpd (13,160 boepd) for 2016

* Canacol - anticipates colombian oil production to average about 2,300 bopd and ecuador oil production of approximately 1,300 bopd in calendar 2016

* Canacol energy ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.