BRIEF-Canacol Energy enters pact with Promigas to expand gas distribution

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd

* Canacol Energy Ltd executes agreement with Promigas S.A. to increase corporate gas transportation and gas sales to Colombian Caribbean Coast to 190 mmscfpd in 2018

* Canacol - to expand gas distribution network currently used to accommodate additional 100 million mmscfpd of new gas transportation and sales

* Gas distribution network expansion project will be fully funded by promigas and commence in november 2016