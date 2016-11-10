BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in Apple, ups share stake in Monsanto - SEC filing

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Third Point LLC:

* Third Point LLC takes 2.5 million share stake in Apple Inc - SEC filing

* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Monsanto by 85 percent to 3.7 million shares - SEC filing

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Marathon Oil Corp - SEC filing

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Loew's Companies Inc - sec filing

* Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2g1HJTg) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aZDRz5)