BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Allergan, takes share stake in Humana

Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.1 million Class A shares in Visa Inc - SEC filing

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.4 million shares in Humana Inc

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Allergan Plc by 22.8 percent to 3.8 million shares

* Third Point LLC - Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g1HJTg Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aZDRz5