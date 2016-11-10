FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-WildHorse Resource Development Corp files for IPO of up to $650 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 11:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-WildHorse Resource Development Corp files for IPO of up to $650 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* WildHorse Resource Development Corp files for IPO of up to $650 million - sec filing

* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities are underwriters for IPO

* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Intend to apply to list common stock on NYSE under symbol "WRD"

* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Intend to use proceeds from offering to fund remaining portion of Burleson North Acquisition purchase price

* WildHorse Resource Development Corp - Also to use proceeds to repay in full, terminate co's revolving credit facility and Esquisto revolving credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2eGeTDb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.