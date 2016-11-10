FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polaris Industries a third amended and restated credit agreement
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 11:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Polaris Industries a third amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc :

* Entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement dated as of Nov 9, 2016

* Polaris Industries - credit agreement provides for increase of $250 million in size of 5-year delayed draw term loan credit facility provided for by existing credit agreement to $750 million

* Polaris Industries -$600 million five-year senior revolving credit facility provided for by existing credit agreement remains unchanged- sec filing

* Polaris Industries - credit agreement provides for increase of $125 million in amount by which co may request facility be increased from $550 million to $675 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fGdv87] Further company coverage:

