BRIEF-Parexel International Corp files for non-timely 10-Q

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Parexel International Corp :

* Parexel International Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing

* Parexel International - identified potential errors related to timing of revenue recognition with regard to clinical research services business segment

* Parexel International- anticipates correction of errors to have adverse impact on revenue of about $6.7 million and on eps of about $0.08 for quarter ended sept 30 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2en3ooD] Further company coverage: