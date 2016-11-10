FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Parexel International Corp files for non-timely 10-Q
November 10, 2016 / 11:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Parexel International Corp files for non-timely 10-Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Parexel International Corp :

* Parexel International Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing

* Parexel International - identified potential errors related to timing of revenue recognition with regard to clinical research services business segment

* Parexel International- anticipates correction of errors to have adverse impact on revenue of about $6.7 million and on eps of about $0.08 for quarter ended sept 30 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2en3ooD] Further company coverage:

