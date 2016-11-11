BRIEF-Mitra closes acquisition of Stag Oilfield
* Mitra closes acquisition of stag oilfield
Nov 10 Cervus Equipment Corp :
* Cervus reaches agreement for sale and lease-back of real estate portfolio
* Cervus Equipment -entered into definitive agreement with single purchaser for long-term sale and leaseback of about $55.7 million of real estate currently owned by co
* Anticipates sale and leaseback transaction will result in a gain on sale between $3 million to $4 million
* After retiring mortgages associated with properties expects net free cash flow of approximately $27 million
Nov 11 J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a surprise 0.8 percent fall in quarterly comparable-store sales on Friday, reflecting weak traffic, increased competition from online and off-price retailers and a general shift away from spending on apparel.
* Enterprise group announces results for the third quarter of 2016