Nov 11 (Reuters) - Memphasys Ltd

* update on litigation against Prime and receipt of statuatory demand for debt repayment from Prime

* Has received statutory demand for repayment of third party debt that prime has paid as guarantor of that debt

* prime as part of its strategy, has served on memphasys a statutory demand for payment of $4.9mln

* remains confident that value of its b class shares in prime will exceed payout Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: